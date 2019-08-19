GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jorge Polanco, Twins
His bases-loaded triple — the third bases-loaded triple in his career and his team-leading sixth triple of the season — broke a tie in the eighth inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Four-game sweep in Texas in Twins history.
11 Marwin Gonzalez hits in his previous 15 at-bats until a flyout, two groundouts and a walk in his final four at-bats.
3 Losing streaks of at least four games for Texas since the All-Star break.
STAFF REPORTS
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Quintana, Rizzo lead Cubs past Pirates 7-1 at LLWS
Jose Quintana pitched seven crisp innings, Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run homer and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Sunday night in the MLB Little League Classic.
Vikings
Vikings rest Cook once again
The Vikings are wary of playing running back Dalvin Cook on artificial turf before the season, according to coach Mike Zimmer, meaning more reps for Alexander Mattison.
Vikings
Follow the Vikings-Seattle preseason game here
Keep up with tonight's preseason game between the Vikings and Seattle at U.S. Bank Stadium. Click here for stats, social media links and more on the game.
Twins
Sunday's Twins-Texas game recap
Jorge Polanco's bases-loaded triple — the third bases-loaded triple in his career and his team-leading sixth triple of the season — broke a tie in the eighth inning.
Twins
Twins-White Sox series preview
The Twins are 36-26 at Target Field but have lost five of their past six home games.