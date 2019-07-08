GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Rougned Odor, Texas

His three-run homer in the 11th inning was the difference.

BY THE NUMBERS

7 Trevor May pitches of at least 96 mph in the ninth inning.

4-3 The Twins' record in extra innings.

56-33 The Twins' record, their second-best at the All-Star break.

La VELLE E. NEAL III