GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Kyle Gibson, Twins
The A’s were averaging 7.8 runs in September home games, but managed only one off the Twins righthander.
BY THE NUMBERS
3,072 Career times on base by Joe Mauer, tying Harmon Killebrew for most ever by a Minnesota Twin
100 Hits by Robbie Grossman, a career first.
6 Doubles by Ehire Adrianza in his past four games.
ON DECK
Their road season finished, the Twins return to Target Field on Tuesday for the final week, starting with the Tigers.
PHIL MILLER
