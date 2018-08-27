GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Matt Chapman, Oakland

The A’s third baseman went 3-for-5 with two home runs.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Walks for Jake Cave, the first multi-walk game of his career.

113 Home runs on the road by Oakland, the most in baseball.

8-43 Record for the Twins when they score three or fewer runs this season.

8 Scoreless innings for Fernando Rodney with Oakland after getting traded from the Twins.

ON DECK

The Twins have a scheduled off day Monday before opening a three-game series at Cleveland on Tuesday.

La Velle E. Neal III