GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles
The Angels rookie sensation held the Twins to one run over 6⅓ innings on three hits and two walks while striking out 11.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Walkoff wins by the Angels this season.
6 Walkoff losses by the Twins this season.
20 Strikeouts for Fernando Romero through his first three games, a Twins record.
0-for-16 What the Twins’ No. 2-5 hitters did at the plate.
2-9 The Twins’ record when they score three or fewer runs.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
