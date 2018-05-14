GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles

The Angels rookie sensation held the Twins to one run over 6⅓ innings on three hits and two walks while striking out 11.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Walkoff wins by the Angels this season.

6 Walkoff losses by the Twins this season.

20 Strikeouts for Fernando Romero through his first three games, a Twins record.

0-for-16 What the Twins’ No. 2-5 hitters did at the plate.

2-9 The Twins’ record when they score three or fewer runs.

La VELLE E. NEAL III