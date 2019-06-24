IMPACT PLAYER: Homer Bailey, Kansas City

The righthander, 1-14 a year ago, improved to 7-6 this season by giving up a run over 5⅓ innings on five hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Hits for Luis Arraez, the first four-hit game of his career.

8 Times Miguel Sano has struck out at least three times in a game.

13 Consecutive games with a hit for Whit Merrifield against the Twins.

14 Pitches Eddie Rosario saw as Bailey’s final batter. He fouled off 10 pitches before striking out.

ON DECK

The Twins open a three-game series vs. Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

La VELLE E. NEAL III