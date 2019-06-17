GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Martin Maldonado, Royals
Two singles and a double drove home two runs and put the .210-hitting catcher in the middle of three rallies.
BY THE NUMBERS
10 Errors committed by the Twins in their past five games.
3 Consecutive sellouts at Target Field, a first since 2011.
5 Consecutive Twins victories over the Royals before losing this one.
PHIL MILLER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Local
Star Gophers wrestler arrested on criminal sex charges
Both athletes have been suspended from team activity, the U's athletic department said in a statement. It declined to release further details while university officials investigate.
Golf
Gary Woodland wins US Open at Pebble Beach
Gary Woodland denied Brooks Koepka's bold bid at history with two clutch shots and made U.S. Open memories of his own, starting with that silver trophy in his hands at Pebble Beach.
Golf
Woodland produces down the stretch to capture U.S. Open title
He holed a 30-foot birdie putt on No. 18 for a 2-under 69, giving him the lowest 72-hole score in six U.S. Opens at Pebble Beach and a three-shot victory over Brooks Koepka, who was going for a third consecutive U.S. Open victory.
Lynx
Sun beat Storm for franchise-record 12th straight home win
Alyssa Thomas scored 20 points, Shekinna Stricklen added 16 and the Connecticut Sun won their franchise-record 12th straight home game, beating the Seattle Storm 81-67 on Sunday.
Golf
Woodland denies history with US Open title at Pebble Beach
Gary Woodland denied Brooks Koepka's bold bid at history with two clutch shots and made U.S. Open memories of his own, starting with that silver trophy in his hands at Pebble Beach.