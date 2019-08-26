IMPACT PLAYER: C.J. Cron, Twins

He homered to provide three runs, then got on base before Jonathan Schoop homered, too

BY THE NUMBERS

120 Twins home runs at Target Field, the most home-field homers in franchise history.

9 Victories this season by Martin Perez, who earned his eighth on July 5.

114.9 Exit velocity on Schoop’s home run, the hardest he’s hit a ball this year.

ON DECK

An off day in Chicago before another week spent playing the White Sox and Tigers.

PHIL MILLER