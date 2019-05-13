GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Nicholas Castellanos, Detroit

His first-inning, two-run blast gave the Tigers a lead they never surrendered, and he added a double and single.

BY THE NUMBERS

17 Doubles this season by Byron Buxton, who retook the AL lead Sunday.

4 Career home runs off lefthanded pitchers by Ehire Adrianza, who hit his first since 2017 on Sunday.

7 Home runs given up by the Twins this weekend, their most in one series this year.

PHIL MILLER