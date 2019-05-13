GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Nicholas Castellanos, Detroit
His first-inning, two-run blast gave the Tigers a lead they never surrendered, and he added a double and single.
BY THE NUMBERS
17 Doubles this season by Byron Buxton, who retook the AL lead Sunday.
4 Career home runs off lefthanded pitchers by Ehire Adrianza, who hit his first since 2017 on Sunday.
7 Home runs given up by the Twins this weekend, their most in one series this year.
PHIL MILLER
