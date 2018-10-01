GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Joe Mauer, Twins

Baseball doesn’t usually provide moments as perfectly scripted as Mauer’s opposite-field double and return to his old position.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Consecutive victories to close the season, their longest winning streak of the year

20 Home runs by Max Kepler, setting a new career high

26 Consecutive scoreless innings by Taylor Rogers, fifth-longest streak in Twins history

UP NEXT

The Twins open the 2019 season at home, at 3:10 p.m. March 28 against the Indians.

PHIL MILLER