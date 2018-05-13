rookie matchup

Twins RHP Fernando Romero (2-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Angels RHP Shohei Ohtani (3-1, 4.10 ERA)

Romero, 23, is the seventh pitcher in MLB history to pitch at least five shutout innings with five or more strikeouts in each of his first two big-league starts.

Ohtani, 23, has three quality starts among his five appearances and last pitched on May 6. He averages more than a strikeout per inning (32 in 26⅓).