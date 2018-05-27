STATiSTICALLY SPEAKING
Where have all the triples gone? The Twins, among the league leaders in triples over the past three seasons, have the fewest in baseball so far in 2018. Their total of three through Friday projects to a franchise-record low of 11 all season.
Year Triples AL Rank
2015 44 3
2016 35 1
2017 31 4
2018 3 15
One reason scoring is down for the Twins this season: They rarely load the bases, having done so only 31 times in their first 46 games, second-fewest in the American League. Last year, they loaded the bases 178 times, second only to the Yankees' 183.
Fewest plate appearances with bases loaded, through Friday
PA H HR Avg
White Sox 30 7 1 .269
Twins 31 6 3 .240
Orioles 33 7 2 .259
(AL Leaders: Houston and N.Y. Yankees, 58 plate appearances)
