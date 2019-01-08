Sun Country Airlines is adding 19 seasonal routes this spring in its largest expansion ever, with eight from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport including one to Chicago with a $49 starting price.

It’s the biggest change to flight operations yet by the Eagan-based carrier as it transforms from a middle-tier, Twin Cities-centric airline to an ultralow cost carrier with national reach.

Sun Country is also growing in several other markets where executives believe leisure travelers don’t have access to low fares. Its route expansion may lead rival airlines to lower or even match Sun Country’s fares.

Twin Cities passengers will soon have nonstop access on Sun Country to Washington Dulles International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, St. Louis Lambert International Airport, Sacramento International Airport, San Antonio International Airport and T.F. Green Airport in Providence, R.I.

The initial one-way starting fares range from $49 between MSP and O’Hare to $119 between MSP and Sacramento. An average round-trip fare between MSP and O’Hare was $249 over the last two weeks, according to Kayak, an online ticket aggregator.

Sun Country will fly four times a week to all eight destinations. The airline has not said when the season will end for these flights — which have staggered start dates between April and June — but they are all currently for sale through August, which is the farthest out the airline’s schedule currently goes.

Sun Country chief executive Jude Bricker announced the new nonstop services at an airport news conference Tuesday morning, alongside Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and chief executive of the Metropolitan Airports Commission Brian Ryks.

Bricker, who took the helm in the summer of 2017 under the airline’s previous ownership, has outlined an aggressive growth strategy both in its hometown as well in other U.S. markets.

On Tuesday, Sun Country also unveiled new routes from Nashville, Portland and Dallas-Fort Worth, which have become focal markets for it because travelers in them face higher fares, as well as at Las Vegas and San Francisco.

Some of the MSP routes are a comeback for Sun Country. The airline flew to Chicago’s Midway International Airport until late 2015. It last flew to Chicago O’Hare and San Antonio in 2001 and Dulles in 2010.

Sun Country currently operates seasonal service from Minneapolis-St. Paul to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. An airline spokesperson say the airline isn’t sure if it will continue to fly there once the Newark service begins.

This will be the first time Sun Country has ever flown to the other new destinations on the MSP routes.