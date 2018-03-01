Sun Country Airlines is pumping up its summertime routes, expanding service between the Twin Cities and Austin, Texas, and adding new routes at secondary hubs in popular U.S. destinations.

The Eagan-based carrier, with new ownership and a quest to lower operating costs to focus on flying planes, said Thursday it is adding a third weekly flight between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Austin between June 15 and Aug. 13.

Sun Country first began serving Austin last summer, but flights there ended in December. The airline now will operate nonstop flights to the city — best known for the annual South By Southwest music and technology festival — on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Sun Country also announced new routes between Dallas-Fort Worth and Las Vegas, as well as between Portland, Ore., and Orlando, Fla.

The new routes boost the number of nonstop flights in its network to 47, a robust number given its size and a sign of Sun Country’s commitment to aggressively expanding its reach.

“Austin has been a great addition to our growing route network,” Jude Bricker, Sun Country Airlines president and chief executive, said in a statement. “We look forward to giving our passengers the opportunity to experience Austin’s vibrant culture throughout the summer months.”

Sun Country announced last week that it would cut 350 workers from its ground service operations at MSP and hire a third-party contractor to handle that work.

In December, the airline announced it was being acquired by the New York investment firm Apollo Global Management for an undisclosed sum. The deal is expected to close in the coming weeks, pending review by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.