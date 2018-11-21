Sun Country announced Black Friday deals from MSP, Dallas, St. Louis, Madison, Nashville and Portland to several destinations. Fares are for travel on Mondays through Thursdays from Jan. 7 to March 7, 2019. The sale starts at 5 a.m. on Black Friday and lasts all day but shoppers are advised to shop early.

One way fares for $49: Las Vegas and Nashville.

$59 fares: New Orleans.

$79 fares: San Diego,

$89: Harlingen, TX, Palm Springs, Tucson, Portland, OR.,

$179: Aruba, $199: Liberia, Costa Rica, St. Kitts & Nevis, Colima, Mexico.

$229: Belize.

If you haven't flown Sun Country lately, it has dropped first class and now offers best, better and standard seating. Baggage fees for the overhead bin storage are $25 to $40 and the first checked bag is $20 to $35.

The popular annual fall sales from Thymes soaps and scents is later than usual this year due to a venue change. Save 50 to 75 percent on soaps, body washes, lotions, candles, diffusers, bubble baths and gift sets, including Frasier Fir, Capri Blue and Aspen Bay. Hours are from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat., Dec. 1. The sale has outgrown its previous locations so it will be at the Minnesota State Fair Coliseum on the fairgrounds at the intersection of Clough St. and Judson Av. in connection with the Horse Crazy Market, an equine gift market.

Last year on Black Friday morning, MN Home Outlet in Burnsville, a home improvement, home goods and electronics liquidation retailer, had a line outside its door almost as long as a big box retailer. Why? the superstore liquidator discounts its entire stock 50 percent on Black Friday. (It's 40% off on Wednesday for early birds.) The sale is expanded this year to its two new stores in Coon Rapids and Woodbury.