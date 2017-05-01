Jimmy John’s “freaky fast” sandwiches are going airborne with Sun Country Airlines.

The Eagan-based carrier began offering one of the sub shop’s bestsellers — the Turkey Tom sandwich — aboard flights Monday. It’s the latest of several menu updates for Minnesota’s hometown airline as it seeks to improve its onboard food and beverage program.

The sandwiches are “Mini Jimmys”, a size usually only available on the company’s catering menu. A typical Jimmy John’s sub is eight inches. Mini Jimmys are four.

Both airlines and airports have evolved their food offerings in recent years to better reflect the geographies they serve. For instance, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has overhauled its dining options to add more Twin Cities-based restaurateurs. Other airports, like Denver and Atlanta, have made similar moves with their own locally recognized chefs and food brands.

Jimmy John’s doesn’t offer Sun Country passengers the local Minnesota flavor (the sandwich-shop chain based in Champaign, Ill.), but it is distinct.

The airline, which is naming its fleet of planes after Minnesota lakes, serves a number of Minnesota-made food products. They include Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP kettle corn, Jack Link’s beef jerky, Sisters’ Mezze hummus and General Mills’ Nature Valley granola bars. Sun Country also serves a variety of alcoholic drinks from local makers, such as Crooked Water Spirits and beer from Founding Fathers, Grain Belt Nordeast, Lift Bridge and Surly.