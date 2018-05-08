Wells Fargo and one of its mortgage bankers mistakenly outed a southern Minnesota family that was in a state victim protection program because of death threats from a neighbor who had sexually assaulted a young family member, according to a lawsuit.

The bank's missteps began soon after the family applied for a mortgage on its new residence in November 2016. Mailings from Wells Fargo began showing up at what was supposed to be a secret location, with the mother's name on them, as well as solicitations from others targeting her as a new homeowner, the suit alleges.

The mail from senders other than the bank "was a sign that [the family's] information had been sold by Wells Fargo Home Mortgage to outside vendors," the suit read.

The family's attorney, Randy Knutson, said Tuesday that "once vendors have the address ... the name and address can often be located online. It has been released to the public, so to speak. Basically, if vendors have it, everyone may be able to access it."

The suit, filed Monday in Blue Earth County District Court, accuses Wells Fargo and mortgage banker Nathan Olsen of breach of contract, negligence, invasion of privacy, negligent infliction of emotional distress and unjust enrichment. It seeks at least $50,000 and plaintiffs' attorney fees.

The suit said that after the mother tried for more than five months to have the mailings stopped, Wells Fargo called the family in May 2017 and admitted to the breach.

Messages were left Tuesday with Olsen at his Mankato office and with Wells Fargo representatives seeking comment on the suit. The bank's attorney declined to comment, and company spokesman John Hobot said, "We are aware of the complaint and cannot comment further at this time."

Attacker sentenced, 'out and about'

Knutson contended that Wells Fargo's actions in this case show that it "puts profit over the safety of their customers."

The mother and her daughter, who is now 20 years old, enrolled in the Safe at Home program through the Secretary of State's office after "the alleged perpetrator threatened to kill [them] before they could testify," according to a supplemental court filing.

Through the program, the mother and daughter were relocated roughly 30 miles away. Mail in their names is required to go to a P.O. box and then relayed by the state to the family's new home without any residents' names revealed. Wells Fargo received proper and timely notice from the state about how the mail was to be handled, the suit continued.

Other tactics to protect the mother and daughter included that they drive various routes to get home to avoid detection and they could not tell anyone their new address, the suit read.

The attorney said that the assailant was recently sentenced after pleading guilty. "At sentencing, he was let out for time served of three months. So he is out and about, and still not happy with my clients," Knutson said.

Knutson said Tuesday his clients are unable to move yet again.

The mother "doesn't make enough money" as a small-town pastor to finance another move so soon, Knutson said.