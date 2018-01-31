A gas leak early Wednesday afternoon halted light rail service through downtown Minneapolis, Metro Transit said.

The disruption began about 1:20 p.m. and shut down the Blue and Green line trains between the U.S. Bank Stadium and Target Field stations, the transit service said on Twitter.

Replacement buses were being put into operation as the leak was being addressed.

CenterPoint Energy spokeswoman Rebecca Virden said the leak is near the Hennepin County Government Center.

Virden said the utility is working to determine whether the leak involves natural gas or possibly propane, which has been brought in to operate various machinery associated with Super Bowl events downtown.

