Shop the Edit, Macy's fashion director's top fashion buys and outfits for the fall, during the Remarkable You shopping party at 2 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Mall of America (tinyurl.com/ycwxtgyh; 952-888-3333) and 1 p.m. Sept. 29 at Southdale. Guests will enjoy fashion tips, plus food and fashion-geared fun activities. tinyurl.com/y9vmpdhm; 952-924-6600.

Fashion Week Minnesota:

A fashion show, Fulbe Couture by Fulbekloset, 7 p.m. Sept. 24, James Ballentine VFW, 2916 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. $10-$30. tinyurl.com/ybada6fa.

Leaders of the New Skool, the first Fashion Week Minnesota event held in north Minneapolis, at Houston White Men's Room, 1500 44th Av. N., Mpls., 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 25. An outdoor fashion show, the fall BE collection and more. tinyurl.com/ybywgalg

Local Coterie, local brands, stylists, hair and makeup artists, 6-10:30 p.m. Sept. 25, Warehouse Winery, 6415 Cambridge St., St. Louis Park. A pop-up sale will be held before and after the show. $30-$80. tinyurl.com/ydcu7kyo.