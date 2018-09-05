Shop the Edit, Macy's fashion director's top fashion buys and outfits for the fall, during the Remarkable You shopping party at 2 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Mall of America (tinyurl.com/ycwxtgyh; 952-888-3333) and 1 p.m. Sept. 29 at Southdale. Guests will enjoy fashion tips, plus food and fashion-geared fun activities. tinyurl.com/y9vmpdhm; 952-924-6600.
Fashion Week Minnesota:
A fashion show, Fulbe Couture by Fulbekloset, 7 p.m. Sept. 24, James Ballentine VFW, 2916 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. $10-$30. tinyurl.com/ybada6fa.
Leaders of the New Skool, the first Fashion Week Minnesota event held in north Minneapolis, at Houston White Men's Room, 1500 44th Av. N., Mpls., 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 25. An outdoor fashion show, the fall BE collection and more. tinyurl.com/ybywgalg
Local Coterie, local brands, stylists, hair and makeup artists, 6-10:30 p.m. Sept. 25, Warehouse Winery, 6415 Cambridge St., St. Louis Park. A pop-up sale will be held before and after the show. $30-$80. tinyurl.com/ydcu7kyo.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.