LPF (Life Passion Fashion Productions) Pop-Up Sale showcasing emerging Minnesota designers and artists will be held from 4-8 p.m. Sun. at Privé, 315 1st Av. N., Mpls. Tickets: $20 via tinyurl.com/y7tsbybs or $20 cash only at the door.
Check out new casual outdoor gear and gift items at the grand opening for the new shop Scout from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 23. 327 W. 7th St., St. Paul. instagram.com/scout_style; 612-272-1682.
HAVE AN EVENT? Send items to be considered for the style calendar at least two weeks before the publication date to culturecal@startribune.com.
