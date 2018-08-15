At Opitz outlet stores in St. Louis Park and Minnetonka you can shop the newest fall designer women's and men's boots and shoes through Tue. Also women's clothing, men's suits and sports coats are all on sale at 70 percent of retail prices. Junior apparel is marked 80 percent of retail prices. Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu.-Sat.; noon-7 p.m. Sun.; noon-9 p.m., Mon.-Tue. opitzoutlet.com; 952-922-2435.

A grand opening for Macy's Backstage grand opening will begin at 10 a.m. Sat. at the Macy's at the Mall of America. The day will feature fashion tips, door prizes, music and more. Located in Macy's on the third floor. macys.com/events.

Check out new casual outdoor gear and gift items at the grand opening for the new shop Scout from 5-8 p.m. next Thu. 327 W. 7th St., St. Paul. instagram.com/scout_style; 612-272-1682

