Don’t know what you’re doing New Year’s Eve? Not to worry. If you’re looking for a dance party, Canadian dubstep DJ Excision headlines the massive Snowta party at the Minneapolis Convention Center. If you’d rather have a laugh — and a comfortable seat — Minnesota’s own Louie Anderson is at Ames Center in Burnsville. And for those with toddlers, tweens and teens, there are quite a few family options.

MUSIC

ABOVE & BEYOND: British trance DJs. 8 p.m. Sun. $40-50. The Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls. 1-877-987-6487.

AQUA NYE: Hosted by Tori Brixx. 9 p.m. Sun. 400 1st Av. N., Mpls. $25-$75. 612-232-3232.

BOLLYWOOD NYE: 10:30 p.m. Sun. $20. Blue Fox, 5377 W. 16th St., St. Louis Park. 612-874-8892.

COUNTDOWN MPLS: 10 p.m. Sun. $35-$60. Mpls. Club Event Center, 729 2nd Av. S., Mpls. 612-874-8892.

two champagne glasses toasting on white background istock

CRYSTAL BALL: With Poliça, DJ Bonics, Mister Black and more. 8 p.m. Sun. $50-$60. International Market Square, 275 Market St., Mpls. 612-874-8892.

DAVINA & THE VAGABONDS: 6 & 10 p.m. Sun. $100-$140. Dakota Jazz Club, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-332-1010.

FLIP PHONE NEW YEAR’S EVE: With Raja, Raven, Julia Starr and Magic Dyke. 9 p.m. Sun. $25-50. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls. 612-338-8388.

GRAND FUNK RAILROAD: 9 p.m. Sun. $37-$57. Treasure Island Casino, Red Wing. 1-800-222-7077.

HIPSHAKER/HOT PANTS NYE THROWDOWN: Vintage soul, funk, boogaloo & R&B. 9 p.m. Sun. $10. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Av. SE., Mpls. 612-331-9800.

JOYANN PARKER: 10:30 p.m. Sun. $30. 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul. 612-332-5299.

LIZZO: With Brooke Candy and Cupcakke. 9 p.m. Sun. $45-$50. Myth, 3090 Southlawn Dr., Maplewood. 651-779-6984.

MAGIC: 24K NYE 2017: DJs Strangelove and D MIL. 9 p.m. Sun. $40-$75. Hyatt Regency, 1300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-367-6931. nyempls.com.

METALACHI: With Impaler and Nightosaur. 8 p.m. Sun. $18-$20. Turf Club, 1601 W. University Av., St. Paul. 651-647-0486.

MINNESOTA JAZZ ORCHESTRA: 7 p.m. Sun. $30-35. Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center, 11411 Masonic Home Dr., Bloomington. 952-948-6506.

MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA: Osmo Vänskä conducts New Year’s concert. 8:30 p.m. Sun. $45-$125. Orchestra Hall, 11th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-371-5656.

MORRIS DAY & THE TIME: 5 p.m. Sun. $30-$60. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, Prior Lake. 952-445-9000.

NEW YEAR’S EVE JAZZ CONCERT: 7 p.m. Sun. Roseville Lutheran Church, 1215 W. Roselawn Av., Roseville. 651-487-7752.

PHIL COOK & GUITAR HEELS: 10 p.m. Sun. $20. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls. 612-276-6523.

P.O.S. AND LATER BABES: 8 p.m. Sun. $35-$60. 7th Street Entry, 7th St. and 1st Av. N., Mpls. 612-338-8388.

RICKYXSAN: With JayKode and Champagne Drip. 7 p.m. Sun. $35. Skyway Theatre, 711 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 612-333-6100.

RITUAL NYE: 10 p.m. Sun. $30-$50. Calhoun Beach Club, 2925 Dean Pkwy., Mpls. 612-874-8892.

SNOWTA NYE: With Excision, Post Malone, Ganja White Night, Mija, Prof and more. 6 p.m. Sat. $140-$200. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. S., Mpls.

STELLA’S NYE: 10 p.m. Sun. $74.70-$96.34. Stella’s Fish Cafe 1400 W. Lake St., Mpls. 612-824-8862.

THEE URBANE LIFE & CANIVENT NYE: With DJs Chuck Chizzle and Miss Britt. $40-$65. 9 p.m. Sun. Doubletree Hotel, 1500 Park Place Blvd., St. Louis Park. 612-874-8892.

TICKLE TORTURE: With Suzie and Velvet Negroni. 10 p.m. Sun. $20-$25. Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls. 612-338-8100.

TRAILER TRASH: 7 p.m. Sun. $50. Lee’s Liquor Lounge, 101 Glenwood Av. N., Mpls. 612-338-9491.

UPTOWN NYE: 10:30 p.m. Sun. $20-$40. Urban Eatery, 2730 W. Lake St., Mpls. 612-874-8892.

2018 NYE GALA: 6 p.m. Sun. $40-$75. The Mermaid, 2200 Hwy. 10, Mounds View. 612-874-8892.

COMEDY

LOUIE ANDERSON: 6:30 & 9:30 p.m. next Sun. $42.95-$102.95. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. 952-895-4685.

DANE COOK: 9:30 p.m. Sun. $69-$149. 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake. 952-445-9000.

SCOTT HANSEN: With Jeff Gerbino and Pete Borchers. 8:30 p.m. Sun. $30-$49.95. 9475 Deerwood Lane N., Maple Grove. 763-425-2700.

LIZZ WINSTEAD: 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 7:30 p.m. Sun. $45-$65. 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls. 612-338-2674.

KIDS AND FAMILY

FAMILY-FRIENDLY NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY: 2-6 p.m. Sun. Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Rd., Maple Grove.

FREE FAMILY FUN DAY: Learn about New Year’s Eve traditions and games from around the world. 1 to 3 p.m. Sun. Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park, 9750 NW. Egret Blvd., Coon Rapids. 763-559-6700.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY NEW YEAR’S EVE: Ski the slopes, make s’mores and warm up by a bonfire. 9-12:30 a.m. Sun. Afton Alps, 6600 Peller Av. S., Hastings. 651-436-5245.

MINNESOTA CHILDREN’S MUSEUM: Music by Will Hale and the Tadpole Parade, holiday art projects, cookie decorating and more. 6-9 p.m. Sun. $15. 10 W. 7th St., St. Paul. 651-225-6000.

MOONLIGHT CIRCUS: Live entertainment, meet-and-greets with characters and more. 6 p.m.-midnight. Nickelodeon Universe, Mall of America, Bloomington. 952-883-8800.

NEW YEAR’S EVE IN THE WILD: Candlelight hiking, ice skating, bonfires, DJ dance party and more. 5-8 p.m. Sun. Lebanon Hills Regional Park, 860 Cliff Rd., Eagan. 651-554-6530.

NEW YEAR’S EVE FAMILY CELEBRATION: Moonwalks, obstacle courses, bingo, ice skating and music. 6-9 p.m. Sun. $10-$12. HealthEast Sports Center, Woodbury. 651-714-3500.

NEW YEAR’S EVE ON ICE: Skating, magic show and inflatable bouncer. 2:30-10 p.m. Sun. $7-$10. Roseville Oval, 2661 Civic Center Dr. 651-792-7007.

NOON YEAR’S EVE: Entertainment, craft making, animal enrichment and beach ball drop. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun. $1-$2. Como Park Zoo, 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul. 651-487-8200.