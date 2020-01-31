The Gophers women’s basketball team needed this one, badly.

And so, after struggling in the first half, the Gophers soared in the second in a 67-61 victory over visiting Nebraska at Williams Arena on Thursday night.

Minnesota (13-8 overall, 3-7 in the Big Ten) made up for sub-40-percent shooting by scoring 22 points off Nebraska’s 22 turnovers while breaking a two game losing streak. Down 57-54, the Gophers outscored the Huskers 13-4 the rest of the way.

Freshman guard Jasmine Powell led the Gophers with 19 points, including a three-pointer with 1:15 left that put Minnesota up six. Jasmine Brunson scored 16. Taiye Bello had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Sara Scalia scored 11.

Nebraska (15-6, 5-5) was led by Leigha Brown, who scored 15. Hannah Whitish had 13.

Down a point coming out of a time out with 4:50 left, Powell scored on a drive. After a Huskers miss Brunson hit a mid-range jumper. After another Huskers miss, Powell hit two free throws with 1:59 left to put the Gophers up five.

Minnesota guard Jasmine Brunson dribbled up the court after a steal in the first quarter.

Brown scored at the other end. But then, with 1:15 left, Powell drained a three-pointer to push the lead to six. After the Huskers scored, out of a time out with 55 seconds left, Brown stole the ball. On the ensuing possession, the Huskers couldn’t convert, and Bello rebounded the miss, her 10th rebound of the game.

After being scorched defensively while falling down nine at halftime, the Gophers held Nebraska to 10-for-27 shooting in the second half, forcing 13 turnovers.

The Gophers held an early 8-6 lead when the Huskers went on a 9-0 run that included five free throws. The run ended with Isabelle Bourne’s drive for an uncontested layup with 4:43 left in the quarter that put Nebraska up 15-8.

Moments later, down seven, Powell drove, scored, was fouled and made the free throw, ending the run and calming the Gophers down.

Still, the Huskers scored five points off Gophers turnovers and five times from the line to lead 19-15 heading into the second quarter.

The Gophers fought back to take a brief one-point lead early in the second, and the game was still tied when Hubbard hit one of two free throws with 3:20 left in the half to make it 27-27.

– and three free throws – by the Huskers.

The drought was finally broken when Masha Adashchyk hit a three-pointer from the top of the key at the halftime buzzer to pull the Gophers within nine at halftime, at which point the Huskers were shooting an even 50 percent with the Gophers at 31.3.

– 13 straight dating back to Adashchyk’s three to end the first half. Bello scored with 5:34 left in the quarter to put the Gophers up 40-39.

But the Huskers came right back with six straight of their own before Whalen finally took a time out.

– who held Nebraska to 4-for-14 shooting with seven turnovers in the quarter – within a point entering the fourth.