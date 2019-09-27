THE Traveler: Trudi Juncker of Minneapolis.

The scene: A rainbow of colors decorates the lilac-breasted roller, which perched on a tree in the Okavango Delta of Botswana. Although its bright plumage makes the bird look like a rare delight, it is actually common in sub-Saharan Africa’s open woodlands and savannas. “I was captivated by the bird’s beauty,” Juncker wrote in an e-mail.

The trip: Juncker and her daughter traveled to Botswana, Zimbabwe and South Africa in July with REI Adventures. “This trip featured several game drives and took place in southern Africa’s winter, when many animals are out and about,” she wrote. All three southern African countries boast an abundance of wildlife and game parks. Botswana’s Okavango Delta — an inland river delta where annual flooding creates a rich landscape — hosts diverse animals, from hippos and crocodiles to lions and giraffe. Many people take excursions in the area with dugout canoes. REI Adventures (rei.com/adventures) is offering 10 trips in Africa, including one that visits Victoria Falls, the Okavango Delta and Cape Town, South Africa.

Getting the shot: Juncker used a Nikon Coolpix B500 digital camera. She snapped the picture while seated in a custom 4x4 safari Land Cruiser. “I am a novice photographer, and this was a lucky shot taken at the right moment. I cropped the original picture to get this close-up of the bird,” she wrote.

