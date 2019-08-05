Severe thunderstorms rolled across central and northern Minnesota on Monday morning, bringing high winds and the possibility of hail and tornadoes.

The early storms, which lost steam around 10 a.m., were the first of two systems expected to hit the state Monday, according to the National Weather by Service in Chanhassen. A second wave of rain and wind is expected to pelt the central part of the state starting between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Parts of the Twin Cities could see wind gusts up to 70 or 75 mph and Ping-Pong sized hail.

A handful of counties in Minnesota, including Hennepin and Ramsey Counties, were under a severe thunderstorm watch until 3 p.m., along with parts of Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service. Areas west of the metro, by Glencoe, were under a severe thunderstorm warning until noon.

A cold front stretching out over the state and moving south is combining with heat and humidity in the area to cause the storms, said Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

A lone storm in the south-central part of the state, along I-90, brings the highest risk of tornadoes, Hasenstein said, though the strong straight-line winds Minnesotans are more likely to see pose the greater threat of damage.

Storms in the Walker area knocked trees down on power lines and damaged a billboard according to dispatches, said Bryan Howell, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Duluth.

The storms are forecast to subside in the state around midnight, kicking off a day of clear skies and more humidity. Another chance for storms arrives early Wednesday morning.