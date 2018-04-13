It’s here.

The megastorm named “Xanto” that meteorologists have been forecasting all week arrived in southern Minnesota Friday morning, spinning up the first severe thunderstorm of the season and dumping enough hail in some places to cover roads 2 inches deep.

Thunderstorms with small hail were grazing the southern suburbs at 11 a.m. Friday as the leading edge of what the National Weather Service in Chanhassen is calling a “memorable storm” pushed into the Twin Cities. The Weather Channel dubbed it Xanto.

Precipitation will fall mostly as rain throughout the day in the metro area before turning to all snow late in the evening Friday. The heaviest snow will fall Saturday afternoon and will continue piling up until the storm winds down on Sunday morning.

“Eight inches is a pretty good bet,” said meteorologist Jacob Beitlich. “Some folks could see 10 inches.”

In western Minnesota, totals could easily surpass a foot in places such as Redwood Falls, Canby, and Marshall. And it would not be surprising if some places see as many as 18 inches, he said.

It wasn’t snow that turned the ground white in Comfrey, Minn., Friday morning, but rather pea-size hail. Roads were covered with 2 inches of hail in the western Minnesota town, the National Weather Service said.

Dime-sized hail also covered the ground in places such as Sleepy Eye, St. Peter and New Ulm. Earlier strong winds gusting at over 50 miles per hour toppled power lines along I-90 near Magnolia, Minn., as the storm grabbed moisture from the Gulf of Mexico that mixed with cold air from the north.

The storm damaged power lines in Rock County, leaving 1,700 households without power, authorities said on Friday.

“The storm hit the area at around 9 a.m., resulting in power shutdown in southern half of the county,” said Evan Verbrugge, Rock County sheriff.

“The wind is blowing and we are bracing for the storm,” he said.

Elsewhere, the storm was growing, too. Heavy rains that hit Nicollet County at 9 a.m. continued till noon.

Justin Block from the Sheriff’s Office said he had not received any damage reports from the area.

The collision of unstable air set the stage for the wacky weather that brought severe thunderstorms to an area that will be under a Blizzard Warning by nightfall. That’s not unprecedented, but it’s rare. A similar phenomenon occurred in western Minnesota in March 2014 when a blizzard warning paired with a tornado warning at the same time, the weather service said.

Precipitation falling at an inch or more an hour prompted the weather service to issue a flood warning for residents living near the Cottonwood River at New Ulm. The river is expected to reach 12.8 feet by Monday early afternoon. Flood stage is at 11 feet.

With dangerous conditions expected to develop across the southern half of Minnesota, Beitlich advised no unnecessary travel until the storm passes.

As for spring, it’s nowhere on the immediate horizon. The winter pattern with chilly conditions is set to continue for the next several days, he said.

“We’ve gone through the anger, denial and acceptance stages,” he said. “We might as well appreciate Minnesota weather.”

Xcel Energy said it expected power damages due to heavy snow, ice and wind in the region but hasn’t reported any as of noon.

“We have not reported any power outages yet. But we are monitoring the forecast,” said Randy Fordice, a spokesman for Xcel Energy.

Staff writer Gulam Jeelani contributed to this report.