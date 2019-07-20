– Chain saws and skid loaders were getting a workout Saturday as northwestern Wisconsin residents cleaned up in the wake of Friday night’s fierce storms.

Towns, roads and farm fields were hit with heavy rain, hail and fierce winds, including possible tornadoes. The storms, which also pummeled east-central Minnesota, developed after a day of intense heat and humidity. No injuries were reported.

Less extensive cleanup was underway in east-central Minnesota, also pummeled by Friday’s storms.

Saturday brought more rain, but much cooler weather. Morning rainfall was so heavy in southeastern Minnesota that a flash flood warnings was in effect for the area, including Rochester, where streets flooded Saturday morning.

Thunderstorms over the Twin Cities area were expected to ebb by midafternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. The day’s high was expected to be 75, with an overnight low of 61.

Sunday will be cloudy, with a high near 80 and a small chance of rain.

Roger, left, and Wendell Hatalla cut up and removed debris left from the storm Saturday near Turtle Lake, Wis. Storms ripped through western Wisconsin on Friday evening, hitting towns like Turtle Lake especially hard.

Monday through Friday will bring a welcome respite from heat and rain, with sunshine and highs in the high 70s and low 80s.

On Friday, the high temperature in the Twin Cities was 95, with a dew point of 80 degrees resulting in a “feels like” heat index of 115 degrees, according to the NWS.

That dew point marked the highest one in the metro area since 2011, and it was just 2 degrees below the highest dew point on record.

The steamy weather was a potent recipe for severe weather. Although the Twin Cities metro area was spared, extensive damage was reported in Wisconsin’s Barron and Polk counties.

The worst of it occurred in the area around Turtle Lake, Wis. Outbuildings and roofs were shredded, docks unmoored, and trees and power lines downed, according to eyewitnesses and the Barron County sheriff.

Damage was also reported in Almena, Barron, Cumberland and Chetek, all in Barron County.

The NWS reported “hurricane-force winds” in the area, though it was unclear if they were tornadic or straight-line winds. In Cushing, in Wisconsin’s Polk County, a trained spotter recorded a wind gust of 84 miles per hour, the NWS said. Winds were sustained at 73 mph for five minutes.

Earlier Friday, in east-central Minnesota, wind, rain and hail pounded the areas around Mora and Grasston, where law enforcement officers reported trees, branches and power lines down.

At least one late-afternoon motorist on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities had a windshield shattered by baseball-sized hail. Justin Sorensen tweeted a photo of his crunched windshield and reported that he pulled over near the Rock Creek exit, when hail and high winds hit. He was not hurt.

The Chisago County Fair in Rush City reopened Saturday after heavy rain and wind forced it to close early Friday, said Lyle Holmstrom, president of the fair’s board.

In the end, Friday’s main weather headache in the metro area was the stunning heat. How hot was it?

It was so hot that the last remaining snow pile at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from the brutal winter of 2018-19 finally melted. A picture of the remaining debris was posted on MSP’s Instagram page, along with the note: “Isn’t it pretty?”

For many Minnesotans, memories of the harsh winter may have been wiped out by Friday’s heat. Here’s a little reminder: Less than six months ago, on Jan. 30, the metro’s low temperature was 28 below zero — 123 degrees cooler than Friday’s high.