Stolen points

Here are the past five touchdowns scored by the Vikings defense, after Anthony Harris’ pick-six vs. the Seahawks on Monday night:

Date          Play                                     Result

12/17/17 Eric Kendricks 31 INT return Vikings 34, Bengals 7

9/9/18 Mike Hughes 28 INT return Vikings 24, 49ers 16

10/7/18 Linval Joseph 64 FUM return Vikings 23, Eagles 21

11/4/18 Danielle Hunter 32 FUM return Vikings 24, Lions 9

12/2/19 Anthony Harris 20 INT return Seahawks 37, Vikings 30