The state prison in Stillwater ended its facility-wide lockdown Tuesday afternoon, which began Saturday in the wake of a fight among inmates, a corrections spokeswoman said.

No staff at the men’s prison were hurt, nor were any inmates, said Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sarah Fitzgerald.

As of Tuesday afternoon, “Stillwater is returning to normal operation except the housing unit where the incident occurred,” Fitzgerald said. “This unit will remain on lockdown until the [internal] investigation is complete.”

Citing the ongoing investigation, Fitzgerald declined to reveal how many inmates were involved in the fight, what prompted the incident or whether anyone has been charged.

During a lockdown, usually prompted by a heightened security concern, prisoners stay in the cells and don’t have access to the prison school, industries, chapel and other activities. Cells are typically searched.

There are roughly 1,600 inmates housed at the Stillwater prison, where many of the state’s most violent offenders are serving their sentences. The leading offenses among the inmates are homicide, assault, criminal sexual conduct and robbery.