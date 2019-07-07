Authorities have identified the Stillwater man killed in western Wisconsin on Saturday when a suspected car thief fleeing police struck the motorcycle he was riding.

Dustin Edward Kalland, 39, died at the scene.

Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle stolen by a man violating a no-contact order in Star Prairie Township about 4:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office. They tried to stop the Jeep Liberty near New Richmond, Wis., but the driver refused to pull over and a chase ensued.

The Jeep passed several motorists as the pursuit wound through the village of Deer Park before it slammed into a motorcyclist turning left with group of bikers at Main Street.

The Jeep’s driver, a 37-year-old man from New Richmond, Wis., fled on foot after the crash but was quickly caught by deputies, authorities said.

