Stillwater saw its winning streak end at 35 games following a 5-0 loss to Moorhead at Stillwater High School. The Ponies had not lost a baseball game since May 3 of last year giving them the third longest streak in Minnesota high school history.

The Spuds jumped out to an early lead with two runs in the second inning. They added a run in the fourth and then another pair in the fifth. The Spuds got on the board with a one-out single to by Chrisanto D’Agostino to score Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe. The Spuds extended the lead when an errant pickoff throw to first base allowed Kai Holm to score from third.

The Spuds added to its lead in the fourth inning with a two-out single by Wyatt Gunkel to score Sterling Haphey. Haphey led off the inning with a double. The Spuds scored a pair of insurance runs with an infield single and wild pitch with the bases loaded in the fifth inning.

Haphey, Hayden Netland and Thomas Horan had two hits each for the Spuds.

Caleb Saari pitched a complete game for the Spuds. He finished with nine strikeouts, including the last out of the game, while allowing six hits and no walks.

The Ponies were never able to get anything going at the plate. They fell well short of the state record winning streak of 66 set by Cretin-Derham Hall from 1997-99.

St. Agnes 2, Trinity 0: Jacob Brezny pitched seven shutout innings to lead the Aggies past the visiting Tri Hawks. He also led the Aggies offense with two hits and a run scored. Isaac Schmidt scored a run and Jonathan Prokop and Quinn Walsh drove in a run each for the Aggies. Charlie Cudd struck out five while allowing four hits, three walks and two unearned runs in 5 1⁄3 innings pitched for the Tri Hawks.

Softball

Blaine 10, Mahtomedi 7: The visiting Bengals scored three runs in the seventh inning to defeat the Class 3A, No. 7 Zephyrs. The Zephyrs jumped out to a 5-1 lead after the first inning, but the Bengals chipped away before taking the lead for good in the seventh. Hailey Struder led the Bengals with three hits and two runs scored, Ramsey Parent had two hits, two RBI and a run scored, Alli Schoenrock had one hit, two RBI and two runs scored and Abbey Herbert one hit and two RBI. Camryn Heinen struck out six while allowing four hits, three walks and two runs, one earned, in 6 2⁄3 innings of relief. Lauren Laviano led the Zephyrs with two hits, three RBI and one run scored, Megan Neubeck had two hits and two runs scored, Olivia Van Hout had two hits and one run scored, Emma Nelson had one hit and two run scored and Grace Hadlich had one hit, two RBI and one run scored.

Osseo 4, Burnsville 1: The host Orioles scored four unanswered runs to defeat the Blaze. Kendall Potratz led the Orioles offense with two hits, a walk and an RBI, Rylee Kottke had one hit and two RBI, Sydney Masteller had two runs scored and Sy’rai Trice had two hits. Trice struck out seven while allowing three hits, three walks and an unearned run in seven innings pitched. Bri Hoevet led the Blaze with one hit and one run scored.

St. Paul Highland Park 7, Minneapolis Washburn 3: The Scots broke the game open with six runs in the fourth inning to defeat the host Millers. Grace Bluhm led the Scots with one hit, three RBI and one run scored, Olivia Johnson had two hits and two runs scored, Chloe Smith had one hit, two RBI and one run scored and Rachel Van Fleet had two hits and one run scored. Jacque Kelly led the Millers with two hits and two RBI and May Anderson had two hits and one run scored.

Forest Lake 10, Champlin Park 0: Megan Wolff struck out four while allowing three hits and one walk in six innings to pitch the complete shutout for the Class 4A, No. 1 Rangers. Katie Gemuenden led the Rangers offense with two hits and two runs scored. Abigail Drury had one hit, three RBI and one run scored, Autumn Reid had one hit, two RBI and one run scored and Claire Bakkestuen had one and one run scored for the Rangers. Holly Blaska, Kiarra Harris and Piper Otto had one hit each for the Rebels.

