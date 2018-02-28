Stewart Mills said “hard data” told him to pass on finding out whether a third time would be the charm in his pursuit of succeeding Democrat Rick Nolan in Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District.

Mills’ decision, spelled out in a Facebook posting Tuesday, puts the Republican right back where he was on Nov. 1, when he disclosed he would not seek to represent the district that stretches from the northern edges of the Twin Cities to the Canadian border.

However, when Nolan announced a few weeks ago that he was leaving Congress, Mills said a reconsideration to be a candidate in 2018 was warranted.

On Tuesday, Mills said he chose to stay on the sidelines “based off of ‘hard data.’ I finished my review of that data and completed other due diligence [Monday] night and have decided not to run. I owed it to my supporters to take this consideration very seriously; many of those supporters got behind me all the way back in 2013.”

Mills’ explanation on Facebook did not elaborate on what data specifically he reviewed.

Nolan, a DFLer, announced on Feb. 9 to the surprise of many that he would not run again after initially deciding last year to do so. The largely rural district has traditionally backed DFLers but went big for President Trump in 2016 and is a high priority for both parties.

Nolan won his last election in 2016 over Mills by just slightly more than 2,000 votes out of more than 350,000 cast. Trump carried the district by 16 percentage points, suggesting an opening for a strong GOP candidate in this district, which includes Duluth and the Arrowhead, the Iron Range and Brainerd Lakes area and stretches down to exurban north metro counties.

Mills, 45, is the grandson of Mills Fleet Farm founder Stewart Mills Sr. The family sold the retail chain of roughly three dozen stores about two years ago.