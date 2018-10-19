Eight months after Old School by Steeple People was going to open, the thrift will finally greet customers again on Sunday.

The thrift shop called Steeple People at the corner of Lyndale and Franklin avenues in Minneapolis closed in March 2017 to make way for an apartment complex. Business was at record levels in the year before it closed, so board members for the nonprofit affiliated with Hennepin Avenue United Methodist church began to look for a new location.

They found one at 1901 Nicollet Ave. in Minneapolis. about half a mile from the former location. The new space is about the same size as the former one but all on one level, minus the creaky steps and the leaky roof. Large windows cast lots of natural light into the store. The polished concrete floors look as nice as the ones in Target after it remodeled its Nicollet Mall store. But the real attraction is the nicely curated merchandise sold at prices lower than at most Twin Cities thrift shops, especially the for-profit ones.

The store will be open noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 and then re-open on Wednesday. Grand opening will be Sunday, Nov. 4 from noon to 6 p.m.