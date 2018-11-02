After months of contentious talks and strike threats, the United Steelworkers reached a tentative, four-year labor agreement with ArcelorMittal that, if approved, would cover 15,000 workers, including about 300 on Minnesota’s Iron Range, union officials said Friday.

The proposed agreement would impact workers in 13 local unions. A vote on the Iron Range is expected in the next few weeks for the contract that would run through Sept. 1, 2022.

ArcelorMittal officials could not be immediately contacted for comment.

In a statement, union officials said: “The proposed four-year agreement mirrors the industry standard on wages, lump sum payments and pensions and maintains or improves our existing health insurance benefits for active and retired Steelworkers and their dependents.”

In recent months, bargaining stalled over benefit cuts sought by the company. Union workers pushed back, saying that they had already made numerous concessions during the industry’s three year economic downturn, which ended last year. In September, union workers agreed to give bargaining leaders the ability to call a strike if terms could not be reached.

If ratified by the membership, the new contract would put such fears to bed.

Union officials on Friday informed members that they will set up informational meetings and distribute ballots and voting instructions.

“We are now scheduling local union explanation meetings for members to review the tentative agreements,” they said in a message to members.

ArcelorMittal is the largest iron mining and steel producer in the world. It has 18 facilities in the United States and employs about 300 union workers at the ArcelorMittal Minorca Mine in Virginia, Minn.