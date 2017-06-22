It’s raining, it’s pouring, waiting out rain delays is boring.

But that’s the status at Target Field, where at 12:10 p.m. start for the Twins-White Sox finale appears all but impossible. The storm began around 10 a.m., and there is standing watcher on the warning tracks now. But the forecast shows the rain passing in a couple of hours, and Twin officials — though there’s no official word yet — seem optimistic that they won’t have to declare the third home rainout of the season.

Nik Turley has to hope so, because it’s unlikely, after an off day earlier this week, that Paul Molitor would move his rotation back a day, since that would mean Ervin Santana would miss facing the Indians on Sunday. Turley would likely be skipped, and given Hector Santiago’s likely return next week in Boston, the left-handed rookie’s status might be in doubt.

Given that the Twins have two doubleheaders already scheduled, including one in Chicago in August, it’s also likely that they will be willing to wait out the rain, just to keep the schedule from backing up even more.

Speaking of Santiago, he’ll meet the Twins in Cleveland tonight, though he probably won’t be activated until they get to Boston next week. Molitor seemed satisfied with his rehab start yesterday, though it lasted only three innings (and 57 pitches), but isn’t ready to slot him into one of those four games in Fenway Park just yet.

Once we play, the Twins will use Miguel Sano as their designated hitter for a second straight day, with Eduardo Escobar — his batting average now .300 — playing third base and batting fifth.

Here are the lineups, assuming there’s a game at some point today:

WHITE SOX

Anderson SS

Cabrera LF

Abreu 1B

Garcia RF

Frazier 3B

Davidson DH

Sanchez 2B

Smith C

Engel CF

Quintana LHP

TWINS

Dozier 2B

Mauer 1B

Sano DH

Grossman LF

Escobar 3B

Kepler RF

Polanco SS

Jimenez C

Buxton CF

Turley LHP