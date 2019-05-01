Minnesota United star Darwin Quintero didn't train with the team Tuesday and just worked on his own after he injured his left ankle in the first half Sunday against D.C. United.

His status for the team's home game Saturday against Seattle was uncertain Tuesday.

Quintero played the first half's remaining 15-plus minutes and the first six minutes of the second half with limited mobility before Miguel Ibarra came on for him.

Afterward, coach Adrian Heath said Quintero was in a lot of pain, but he was better by Tuesday.

"He's a lot better than we thought," Heath said. "He's doing a little bit of work inside, so I don't know about the weekend. We'll have to see over the next couple days, really."

Teammate Angelo Rodriguez left late in the game Sunday as well after he took a hit to a leg. But he said afterward that it was nothing and he was out for the start of training Tuesday.

JERRY ZGODA