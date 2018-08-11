STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

Sending Fernando Rodney to Oakland last week makes 2018 the third year in a row in which the Twins have traded their saves leader (at the time of the trade) during the season.

Most saves when traded in-season by Twins:

28 — Brandon Kintzler, 2017

25 — Fernando Rodney, 2018

12 — Rick Aguilera, 1995

8 — Ken Sanders, 1973

7 — Kevin Jepsen, 2016

Jose Berrios is on pace to finish 2018 with 210 strikeouts, which would make him the eighth Twins pitcher in history, and first since 2010, to eclipse 200 in a season. The other seven Twins to do it:

• Francisco Liriano, 2010 (201)

• Johan Santana, 2004 (265), 2005 (238), 2006 (245), 2007 (235)

• Bert Blyleven, 1971 (224), 1972 (228), 1973 (258), 1974 (249), 1975 (233), 1986 (215)

• Dean Chance, 1967 (220), 1968 (234)

• Dave Boswell, 1967 (204)

• Jim Kaat, 1966 (205), 1967 (211)

• Camilo Pascual, 1961 (221), 1962 (206), 1963 (202), 1964 (213)