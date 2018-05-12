STATiSTICALLY SPEAKING

If Fernando Romero, who starts Sunday against the Angels, can pitch six scoreless innings, he will eclipse Andrew Albers as the Twins rookie who preserved a 0.00 ERA the longest. Twins starters with the most scoreless innings at the start of a career:

Pitcher Year Innings

Andrew Albers 2013 17⅓

Fernando Romero 2018 11⅔

Kyle Gibson

Anthony Swarzak 2009 11

Eric Milton 1998 8

In his sixth big-league season, Kyle Gibson has suddenly become a strikeout pitcher, doubling his strikeout output even with no increase in workload. His first seven starts.

Year IP Ks SR* K/9

2018 38.2 44 12 10.23

2017 31.1 21 10 6.03

2016 38.2 22 9 5.12

2015 43.1 17 8 3.53

2014 38.0 17 6 4.03

2013 36.1 20 8 4.95

* Swing rate, or percentage of pitches that are swung at and missed.