STATiSTICALLY SPEAKING
If Fernando Romero, who starts Sunday against the Angels, can pitch six scoreless innings, he will eclipse Andrew Albers as the Twins rookie who preserved a 0.00 ERA the longest. Twins starters with the most scoreless innings at the start of a career:
Pitcher Year Innings
Andrew Albers 2013 17⅓
Fernando Romero 2018 11⅔
Anthony Swarzak 2009 11
Eric Milton 1998 8
In his sixth big-league season, Kyle Gibson has suddenly become a strikeout pitcher, doubling his strikeout output even with no increase in workload. His first seven starts.
Year IP Ks SR* K/9
2018 38.2 44 12 10.23
2017 31.1 21 10 6.03
2016 38.2 22 9 5.12
2015 43.1 17 8 3.53
2014 38.0 17 6 4.03
2013 36.1 20 8 4.95
* Swing rate, or percentage of pitches that are swung at and missed.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.