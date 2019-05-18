Cholesterol-lowering statin drugs might reduce the risk for glaucoma. Previous studies of the link produced conflicting results. Now a large study in JAMA Ophthalmology offers long-term data. Researchers followed 136,782 health care workers for up to 15 years, tracking statin use and the incidence of glaucoma, the fluid buildup in the eye that damages the optic nerve. They found that five or more years of statin use led to a 21% reduction in the risk.

Kids benefit if moms ate nuts while pregnant

Eating nuts during pregnancy could lead to improved cognitive ability in children, Spanish researchers report. The study, in the European Journal of Epidemiology, included 2,208 children. Researchers found that the children of women in the highest one-third for nut consumption — an average of 2.6 ounces a week — scored significantly higher overall on tests of sustained attention, working memory and IQ than those of mothers who ate less.

Study finds penis extensions don’t work

Penis extensions don’t work and can be risky, said a study in the journal Sexual Medicine Reviews. A meta-analysis of 1,192 men said the use of extenders increased length for some patients, but by less than 2 cm. Injectables “increased girth but were associated with a high complication rate.” Procedures that used a vacuum device “did not increase size,” the study said. In surgical treatments, including suspensory ligament incision, tissue grafting, dermal fat and penile disassembly, some men “reported a significant size increase. But, none of the techniques were verified.”

