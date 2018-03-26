The state House and Senate passed a bill by wide margins Monday ratifying state worker contacts, which will give most state government employees an immediate raise of 2 percent and another 2.25 percent in July.

Nearly all of Minnesota’s 35,000 state employees are covered by the contracts through collective bargaining agreements with public unions, the largest of which are American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) and Minnesota Association of Professional Employees (MAPE.)

The union that represents state troopers is still in negotiation with the state.

The raise of 2 percent for AFSCME and MAPE workers will be retroactive to July 1 of last year when the contact was originally scheduled to take effect. The contract ratification was held up by partisan bickering at the end of the 2017 legislative session.

AFSCME and MAPE will receive a 2.25 percent raise on July 1 this year.

Myron Frans, the commissioner of Minnesota Management and Budget, applauded the Legislature and contracts: “I am grateful to the Senate and House for taking this important step to provide fair contracts to our workers.”

Gov. Mark Dayton praised the contract vote and said he would sign the measure into law immediately.