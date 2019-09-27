State utility regulators Friday unanimously rejected Xcel Energy's proposal to purchase a natural gas power plant in Mankato for $650 million, saying the deal is not in the interest of the company's ratepayers.

Xcel still plans to buy the plant, owned by Southern Power, through an unregulated subsidiary and run it as a so-called "merchant plant." The plant already provides Xcel with electricity through long-term power purchase agreements.

The change in purchase plans, though, means that the risks — and benefits — of the deal will be borne by Xcel's shareholders, not its Minnesota customers. While the company would be selling power to itself, it still must abide by the terms of the existing power contracts, which already have state regulators' stamp of approval.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) voted 5-0 against Xcel's purchase proposal.

"This is a great deal (for Xcel)," said PUC Commissioner John Tuma, noting that Xcel is getting a good price, "like buying a Cadillac for the price of an Impala." But he said it was not necessarily a good deal for ratepayers.

"I have no problem with you guys running this as a merchant plant," he said. "I just can't see the public interest has been met."

Xcel currently buys electricity from the Mankato Energy Center under two power purchase agreements, one of which expires in 2029, the other in 2039. The Minneapolis-based company argued that buying the plant would entail significant savings for ratepayers because it would boost grid reliability.

But two Minnesota agencies charged with representing ratepayers before the PUC — the Department of Commerce and the Office of the Attorney General — have disagreed and opposed the purchase.

"Overall, Xcel has not shown a benefit for ratepayers," said Nancy Campbell, a financial analysis coordinator for the commerce department. The department also ripped Xcel's economic modeling for the Mankato purchase, saying it was skewed toward favoring a purchase.

The company's modeling "provided no value due to unreasonable assumptions," Campbell told the PUC Friday.

Amanda Rome, Xcel's managing attorney, told commissioners: "We stand by our assumptions and we will be happy to explain our modeling."