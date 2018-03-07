A woman crashed her car into the back of a parked State Patrol squad car and fought with the trooper before a citizen stepped in and helped restrain her, the patrol said Tuesday night.

The trooper received minor injuries and was taken to United Hospital in St. Paul for evaluation. The woman, who may have been impaired by drugs, was arrested and taken there as well, according to a State Patrol spokeswoman.

The trooper was parked on the right shoulder at Arlington Avenue and northbound Interstate 35E in St. Paul just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when the squad was struck. Its lights were not on.

The woman, driving a Hyundai Sonata, swerved directly into the parked squad, the patrol said. The driver began fighting when the trooper left the squad to check on her. Further details were not immediately available.

