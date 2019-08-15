Citing tests that show more contamination at the Water Gremlin site near White Bear Lake, state pollution regulators have again asked the manufacturer to immediately shut down its coatings operation.

The company’s new air emissions control equipment is still allowing too much pollution to escape, and tests show that the soil and groundwater on the plant site contain lead and two toxic industrial solvents, officials with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said at a news briefing in St. Paul Thursday.

In places, concentrations of the industrial solvents in the soil vapors beneath the plant were 33 times the state health limits, according to the MPCA.

Water Gremlin rejected the state’s conclusions, and did not shut its coatings line down by the state’s 3 pm Thursday deadline. Instead,the company requested a meeting with MPCA Commissioner Laura Bishop at Water Gremlin’s facilities at 4400 Otter Lake Road in White Bear Township. That meeting is scheduled for Friday, the MPCA said.

MPCA officials said they are “considering further action” to compel Water Gremlin to comply, including the possibility of shutting down the entire company. That’s a step that the regulator, whose enforcement philosophy is one of working with companies to gain compliance, has never taken.

“We’re incredibly concerned with Water Gremlin,” MPCA Assistant Commissioner Craig McDonnell said. “We have significant concerns regarding the ongoing release of DCE into the soil underneath the building. We want to determine the extent and magnitude of those contaminations to determine how to move forward.”

The solvents at issue are trichloroethylene, or TCE, a carcinogen the company was ordered to stop using, and dichloroethylene, or DCE, a less toxic solvent Water Gremlin started using this spring as a TCE substitute. The DCE emissions appear to be coming up through the concrete floor of the coatings room, and migrating to the soil.

The company is considering switching to yet another solvent, the MPCA said.

Water Gremlin issued a statement saying they disagree with the MPCA’s conclusions and sent Bishop a six-page letter outlining their concerns. The DCE detected in the air and soil does not pose a threat to anyone, the company said, and it’s installing a vapor mitigation system to resolve the issue.

“We are sorry that we have created health concerns in the community,” said Carl Dubois, Water Gremlin’s vice president of international manufacturing. “We have taken measures over the past several months to ensure that we can continue to operate in an environmentally responsible way that poses no threat to the health of our neighbors and workers. The trust of our community is important to us, and we will continue to work hard to earn it.”

So far, TCE has not been detected in private water wells in the neighborhood. But the MPCA is investigating whether any of new contamination in the soil and groundwater has spread off site.

The MPCA has asked Water Gremlin to submit a comprehensive action plan by Friday, and to immediately install a mitigation system in the building to prevent the soil vapors from migrating in. The MPCA will also be monitoring airborne lead levels near the plant.

Jim Kelly, manager of the Minnesota Department of Health’s environmental surveillance and assessment section, said “I don’t consider these findings to be of an urgent or imminent additional health concern for residents.”

“This is really about preventing further contamination from reaching a point where those concerns might be much more heightened,” Kelly said. “I commend the MPCA for taking this actions to try to stop these releases now before they get to a point where the could potentially be reaching neighboring properties.”

That is small consolation to area residents, still reeling from news earlier this year that Water Gremlin had been emitting TCE into the air at high levels for more than a decade. The area of concern is a 1.5 mile radius around the plant, where an estimated 5,500 people live.

On Thursday, a small group of women and young children protested outside MPCA headquarters.

“These are the kids that are being poisoned by Water Gremlin,” said Vadnais Heights resident Michelle Block, holding her six-month-old son. “I think a lot of people in the area are concerned about the long term exposure.”

Block said her children spent a lot of time at her sister’s house near the plant. Block and others said they aren’t satisfied with the MPCA asking the company to shut down its coating line again.

“That’s not good enough,” Block said.

Also Thursday, the MPCA briefed a group of elected officials and staff from affected East Metro communities.

Rep. Ami Wazlawik, DFL-White Bear Lake,said they weren’t completely surprised there was more contamination, given Water Gremlin’s history. But she called it “concerning” that the chemical that the company just started using to replace TCE was already showing up in significant levels in soil vapors.

“Legislators are frustrated, community members are frustrated,” Wazlawik said. “Are we doing things in a way that’s more helpful for businesses, than for the community?”

Wazlawik said the group wanted to better understand the MPCA’s authority to act on violations.

Water Gremlin has environmental compliance problems dating back nearly 20 years.

The company is owned by a Tokyo-based supplier of metal construction materials called Okabe Co. Ltd, and makes fishing sinkers and lead terminals for car batteries at its plant in White Bear Township. For years it used the metal degreaser TCE to coat its battery leads to prevent corrosion.

The MPCA first asked the company to shut down its coating operation in January. The company complied. The MPCA then publicly revealed that TCE emissions from the plant were found to be as high as 100 times the state’s health limit, and that the company had been releasing high levels of TCE since 2002 as it struggled with its pollution control equipment.

News that the pollution had gone unchecked for so long angered area residents, who question the MPCA’s effectiveness.

In March, Water Gremlin agreed to pay more than $7 million in a civil penalty and environmental projects, the second-largest penalty in the MPCA’s history. Water Gremlin also agreed to stop using TCE.

Residents have struggled with questions about the impact of their long-term exposure to the airborne TCE.

Long-term exposure to TCE can increase the risk of certain cancers and the risks of heart defects in babies, for example. The state Legislature tried unsuccessfully this spring to ban the chemical in Minnesota.

A Minnesota Department of Health report concluded that the cancer rates in neighborhood surrounding Water Gremlin were “virtually identical” to the cancer rates in the seven-county metro area.

Dean Salita, a personal injury lawyer working with area residents, disputes those findings. In an interview following the briefing, Dalita said the state Department of Health’s study was “too limited,” and that area residents have suffered much greater health problems.

“It’s becoming more and more clear that there was TCE all over White Bear Township,” Salita said. “I’m shocked by what took the MPCA so long to bring this to the forefront.”