The owner of several Twin Cities restaurants and his corporation have been charged with a smorgasbord of felonies alleging that he stiffed the state out of more than $180,000 in sales tax and income tax revenue.

Daron E. Close, 42, of White Bear Lake, and his DC Restaurants were charged Friday in Ramsey County District Court with six felony tax counts each in connection with failure to pay taxes dating back several years.

The charges against Close and his business, whose restaurants have included an Acqua on the shorelines of White Bear Lake and Forest Lake, and a Meet Market in each of those cities, allege underpayment of sales tax collected on transactions from July 2010 to February 2018 totaling more than $86,000.

A state audit of DC Restaurants covering 2012-15 revealed that Close underreported the business' income and owed nearly $97,000 in taxes, the charges read.

A state Department of Revenue investigator interviewed Close in February, and "he didn't know why he underreported the amount of tax collected," according to the charges.

Close was charged by summons and has a May 7 court date. Numerous messages were left Monday for Close seeking his reaction to the allegations.

Close also operates Mizu, a Japanese restaurant next to Acqua in White Bear Lake. His Pi Pizzeria in Forest Lake and The Grill at Forest Hills at the golf club closed recently, as did Acqua in Forest Lake late last year.

In an interview in 2013 with the Forest Lake Area Lowdown community newspaper, about the time Acqua in Forest Lake opened, Close said he got into the dining business as a teenager and worked in roughly 20 restaurants before graduating from college. He earned a degree in hotel, restaurant and tourism management at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.