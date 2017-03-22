Some 87 Republican legislators at the Capitol have signed a letter urging U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to block $895 million in federal funding for the Southwest light-rail line.

In a March 17 letter, released Wednesday, the legislators cite a number of issues facing the controversial $1.9 billion transit project, which would link downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie.

Among the issues cited include the Metropolitan Council's use of a financial instrument called "certificates of participation" to help fund the local share of the project. Legislators also expressed concern about future state funds being used to operate the line, which is scheduled to begin passenger service in 2021.

The letter cites a pending lawsuit in U.S. District Court, which challenges the project's environmental review, and concerns about the line's co-location in the Chain of Lakes area with freight trains carrying ethanol. The missive also questions whether ridership along the route will support the project.

"It is our belief that further investment in SWLRT as planned would be counterproductive to the state of Minnesota's transportation and environmental interests, and would recklessly consume scarce transit resources well into the future for a project that fails on so many counts," the letter states.

Met Council spokesman John Schadl said the regional planning body is preparing a response to send to Chao. But that won't be available Wednesday.

The council has said that it has done extensive outreach while planning the Southwest project — an effort that has involved more than 870 public meetings, open houses and workshops attended by about 28,000 people. In addition, the Met Council says all five cities along the line — Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Hopkins, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie — have all adopted resolutions supporting the line.

The legislature has reviewed the project on three different occasions in 2009, in 2011 and in 2013. So far, the state has given the project $37 million, but the reality of additional state funding is unlikely.