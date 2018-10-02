Average premiums across the individual market will be on the decline next year, the Minnesota Department of Commerce announced Tuesday, with reductions for the largest four carriers in the market ranging from a 7.4 percent decline to as much as a 27.7 percent decline.

The reductions amount to the latest sign of stability in the individual market, which for several years was plagued by premium spikes under the federal Affordable Care Act. This spring, 162,000 Minnesotans were buying individual coverage, where consumers can purchase via the state’s MNsure exchange or directly from some carriers.

In the market where small employers buy coverage, however, average rates for the largest carriers are increasing from 3 percent to 12 percent, depending on the carrier.

“The rate decreases in the individual market indicate that this market continues to stabilize,” said Commerce Commissioner Jessica Looman in a statement. “Key trends supporting market stability include lower utilization and costs for medical services, the impact of a state reinsurance program and a strong Minnesota economy.”

During a news conference Tuesday at the State Capitol, Commerce officials cited a range of final average premium changes in the individual market for different carriers: Blue Cross HMO, down 27.7 percent; HealthPartners, down 7.4 percent; Medica, down 12.4 percent; and UCare, down 9.98 percent. Actual rate changes for individuals will vary depending on plans, geography and age, Commerce says.

Groups with 50 people or less buy coverage in the small group market, which had been shrinking for more than a decade before seeing a sudden rebound in enrollment last year to about 310,000 people. Insurers attributed the increase to consumers fleeing premium jumps in the state’s individual market.

The small group market in 2019 will see more competition with the entrance of Minnetonka-based UnitedHealthcare.

“About three percent of Minnesotans buy their health insurance coverage in the individual market, which is for people who do not have coverage through their employer or public programs like Medicare, Medicaid and MinnesotaCare,” Commerce said in a news release. “About 5.5 percent of Minnesotans receive their health insurance coverage through the small group market, which offers coverage for businesses and organizations with 2 to 50 full-time employees.”

