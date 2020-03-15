The State Public Defender's office on Sunday rallied its staff to demand the release of individuals housed inside county jails in an effort to protect them from the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"It is up to us to push this on behalf of our clients — no one is going to do it but us," state Chief Public Defender Bill Ward wrote in an e-mail sent to public defense staffers. "Managers — if you haven't already done so — work with the county attorneys, local judges and court administration to set up calendars for bail hearings."

The plea comes just days after an unprecedented announcement Friday that the courts would postpone several types of cases, and federal courts temporarily suspended all criminal and civil trials.

The state court system is expected to announce additional operational changes later this week. Judicial officials are closely tracking the spread of COVID-19 throughout Minnesota, where the number of infected rose from 21 on Saturday to 35 as of Sunday morning. The spike forced Gov. Tim Walz to declare an 8-day closure of all K-12 schools starting Wednesday.

"By now all of you have read the Courts response on prioritizing cases," Ward wrote. "I suspect that that will change by the end of the week."

Ward urged staffers in "every position" to "work together to get our clients out of the jails" and attached example motions filed in other states to call for the furlough of nonviolent inmates on their own personal recognizance.

"…With school closures beginning Wednesday, we need to implement this as quickly as possible," Ward said. "Please work together and assist those who need to stay home and care for their children. With the closures, this just brings another wrinkle that people hadn't planned on since the announcement on Friday that schools would not be closed."

Ward's e-mail said staff would continue to work on cases that were priorities even in the face of public health concerns.

"NO ONE is going to want to sit on a jury right now — nor will they be happy about sitting in a jury room to see if they will be chosen," he wrote.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota planned to write to the governor, courts and corrections officials urging them to consider releasing older people and those with underlying health conditions. Incarcerated populations suffer from disproportionately high rates of chronic illness.

"We have people who are sitting in jail who can't afford $100 bail," said Teresa Nelson, legal director for the ACLU of Minnesota. "We're just increasing their risk if we keep them there."

Rob Allen, chief of staff for the Hennepin County sheriff, said the office can only release inmates with pending cases with the court's approval. "We will react to what the court decides," he said.

On Sunday, Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson canceled all public visitation at the jail for the safety of inmates and staff.

"We do not take this decision lightly" Hutchinson said. "After working with our medical team through the past few days, we determined that even with limited physical contact, the risk of contamination from a visitor to the facility is still too high."

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher issued a similar edict on Tuesday. Lawyers are also barred from face-to-face meetings with clients.

On Friday, Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea issued an order outlining the following changes to state courts starting Monday:

• Court facilities will remain open and will accept filings for "all case types," although the public will be discouraged from visiting for nonessential matters.

• Court proceedings will remain open to the public.

• Criminal and civil jury trials that are underway will continue until their resolution. People summoned for jury duty should report to court.

• "High priority" and "super high priority" cases will continue as normal, though the courts are encouraged to use remote technology to conduct hearings. Such cases include adult and juvenile criminal matters, hearings in family court for domestic abuse no-contact orders and temporary custody hearings, among several others.

• "Medium priority" and "low priority" cases will be postponed for two weeks. Such cases include civil trials, misdemeanor criminal cases, eviction hearings and implied consent hearings, among several others.

• No new trials will be scheduled for 30 days except for in "high priority" and "super high priority" cases, and in criminal cases where a speedy trial has been demanded.

• The Minnesota Supreme Court and Court of Appeals will operate as usual.

• Hearings for any type of case across all courts, including the state supreme court and court of appeals, should be held via teleconference or phone if possible.

Ward rallied the state's public defenders to fight for their clients in the wake of the unusual measures. It's the first time since 2005, when the state took over formerly county-run court districts, that the courts have experienced a systemwide shutdown of any kind.

"As much as I don't like writing this, I am recommending that you do not have contact visits with our clients in the jail. It is for their protection."

He instructed his attorneys to set up their work phones to take calls from the jail if they plan to work out of their offices and to consider conducting interviews with people out-of-custody over the phone as well.

"We have an ethical responsibility to do right by our clients," Ward wrote. "We are a critical function of government. I know many fear the disease may spread by attending court, but if we have a case set, we need to be there. That is our responsibility. I know that each and every one of you take it very seriously."

Staff writer Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.

Twitter: @ChaoStrib