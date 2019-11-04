Authorities have identified the motorist now jailed after running over and killing a pedestrian along Interstate 94 near an east metro rest area, and court records show she has convictions for driving without a valid license and other traffic offenses.

Brenda L. Hafemann, 51, of Woodbury, remains held Monday in Washington County on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide, specifically that she was driving in a “grossly negligent” manner, according to the jail log.

The State Patrol declined Monday to specify what it was about Hafemann’s actions Sunday morning that prompted her arrest, but a statement from the agency noted that impairment from drugs or alcohol “is not suspected.”

Randy Kopesky, 65, of Lakeland, was standing next to his SUV when he was struck by Hafemann’s car as his SUV and trailer were parked on the shoulder of I-94 at the St. Croix rest area. Kopesky was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kopesky was the former mayor of Lakeland Shores and was serving as a City Council member.

Hafemann was convicted Thursday of careless driving stemming from a traffic incident in Woodbury on Sept. 6.

Brenda Hafemann Credit: Washington County jail

In Minnesota, she also has been found guilty three times since 2010 for speeding and once for driving while her license was suspended. Court records in Wisconsin show a conviction this spring for inattentive driving and another in 2017 for driving without a valid license.

At the time of Sunday’s crash, Hafemann had a valid driver’s license, according to the state Department of Public Safety.