Authorities on Wednesday identified the driver who was killed in a rollover collision in Rockford.

Bruce E. Burkowske, 56, of nearby Cokato, died in the crash late Tuesday afternoon near Hwy. 55 and County Road 50 in western Hennepin County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The other motorist, 49-year-old Tanya T. Raddohl, of Corcoran, was not hurt, the patrol added.

According to the patrol:

Raddohl was merging from County Road 50 on eastbound Hwy. 55 when her car collided with Burkowske’s SUV. His vehicle rolled several times.

Burkowske, who was not wearing a seat belt, was declared dead at the scene. Raddohl was wearing her seat belt.