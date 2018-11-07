Authorities on Wednesday identified the driver who was killed in a rollover collision in Rockford.
Bruce E. Burkowske, 56, of nearby Cokato, died in the crash late Tuesday afternoon near Hwy. 55 and County Road 50 in western Hennepin County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The other motorist, 49-year-old Tanya T. Raddohl, of Corcoran, was not hurt, the patrol added.
According to the patrol:
Raddohl was merging from County Road 50 on eastbound Hwy. 55 when her car collided with Burkowske’s SUV. His vehicle rolled several times.
Burkowske, who was not wearing a seat belt, was declared dead at the scene. Raddohl was wearing her seat belt.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
The Latest: Feehan to wait on official canvasing results
The Latest on Minnesota's elections (all times local):
Local
Funerals scheduled for Girl Scouts, mother struck and killed
Funeral arrangements are set for three Girl Scouts and a mother who were killed in a hit-and-run in rural northwestern Wisconsin.
West Metro
Hutchinson claims victory as next Hennepin sheriff; Stanek won't concede
Stanek, who trails by more than 2,300 votes, says the race is "too close to call."
Local
Funerals scheduled for Girl Scouts, mother struck and killed
Funeral arrangements are set for three Girl Scouts and a mother who were killed in a hit-and-run in rural northwestern Wisconsin.
Local
Jennifer Brooks: The election morning-after: Now what?
It’s the morning after election night. Now what? Our government is divided and our electorate is divided and the 2018 attack ads and robocalls are…