Alexandria area: Lake Ida and Lake Miltona have consistently produced walleyes and bass, according to Christopherson’s Bait and Tackle in Alexandria. Anglers are also having walleye success in daytime hours on Reno Lake. Anglers are finding some muskies on Lobster Lake and Lake Miltona. Bass and crappies are being found on Lake Le Homme Dieu.

Duluth area: Fishing on Lake Superior has been consistent, as anglers are finding a variety of lake trout, coho salmon and walleye. Anglers have been catching muskies on the St. Louis River. Fishing on area inland lakes has been good as well for all species.

Lake Minnewaska: Some walleyes are being caught during lowlight periods around the lake’s bulrush edges, according to Minnewaska Bait and Tackle in Starbuck on the lake’s west side. During early morning hours, anglers are finding largemouth bass and northern pike. The lake is producing a good sunfish bite, especially off Barsness Point and Priest Point and out from Starbuck Beach.

Northeast Metro: Anglers are finding some muskies in White Bear Lake, especially near the 12-to-15 foot weed lines, according to Blue Ribbon Bait and Tackle in Oakdale. Powers Lake and Lake DeMontreville have seen an active largemouth bass bite. Some crappies and sunfish are being caught on Big Marine Lake and Silver Lake.

Prior Lake area: Bass and northerns have been active on most area lakes, according to Prior Lake Bait and Tackle. Prior Lake is producing a few walleyes during lowlight hours and some crappies and sunfish. Carls Lake and Spring Lake are also producing crappies and sunfish.

Rainy Lake: Walleye fishing on the border lake has remained outstanding. Anglers are finding keepers in the 14-to-17 inch range during daytime hours. Northern pike are primarily being found in depths of 17 to 35 feet. Smallmouth bass are being found in depths of 6 to 10 feet in areas with weeds and on the points and reef tops in depths of 15 to 25 feet. The Black Bay is producing a few crappies.